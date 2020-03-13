The University Interscholastic League, the governing body of Texas high school sports, announced the suspension of all UIL-sanctioned contests and competition throughout the state effective immediately due to concerns regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a news release put out by the organization’s offices in Austin.

“To support the health and safety of our students and communities, the University Interscholastic League is suspending all UIL sanctioned contests due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Texas,” the news release read.

The suspension of UIL sanctioned activities will take effect on March 16 and run through March 29 at a minimum, with competition tentatively slated to resume on March 30.

Practices and rehearsals may still be held with approval from individual school districts.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

The UIL and TASCO, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, also announced alternative dates for the state soccer playoffs now that the boys and girls soccer seasons have been pushed back. The new dates are as follows:

District certification — April 11

Bi-District round — April 14

Area round — April 18

Regional quarterfinals — April 21

Regional semifinals/finals — April 24-25 (Regional tournaments may be set up by the four qualifying teams in each respective region. More information to come.)

State championships — April 29-May 2

