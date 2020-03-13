SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Often sporting sunglasses, hats and flip flops, several Spring Breakers can be seen walking around the Island and hanging out at the beach during this time of the year.

From beach and pool parties to concerts and yacht cruises, many students from Texas and other states are taking a break from their studies and enjoying many coastal activities on the Island.

Inertia Tours, a student travel package company, has been organizing Spring Break travel for the Island and a variety of places since 2002.

According to Inertia Tours personnel, trips include activities and items such as condos, meals, concerts and VIP event parties for less than $500 per person.

“We specialize in what we call, better than an all inclusive packages, for Greeks, which are fraternity and sorority members,” Inertia Tours founder Chad Hart said. “So our trips include really everything except alcohol.”

According to Hart, about 1,200 people attended Inertia Tours’ party yacht cruises on March 10.

The cruises cost $35 and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cruises last two hours and include DJ’d music, an after party and the cover charge.

Tuesdays’ after parties are held at Tequila Sunset and Thursdays’ after parties are held at Louie’s Backyard.

There will be a free pool party at the Pearl Resort on Sunday, March 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

“Anybody can go and it’s a lot of fun,” Hart said.

The party will have DJ’d music, a heated swim-up bar, drink specials and a tug-o-war contest.

According to Hart, the Party Yacht Cruises are expected to have close to 1,800 people during the third week of March.

“In general, I know the Island is somewhat down for Spring Break, but we really do have a lot of students here from Kansas and Illinois this week,” Hart said on March 10. “That really saved everything going on.”

SPRING BREAK 2020

Concert performances by DJ Diesel on March 16, Boombox Cartel on March 20, Two Friends on March 25

Party Yacht Cruises on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Pool Parties on Sundays at the Pearl Resort from noon to 5 p.m.

To view all of the Island’s upcoming events, visit https://tinyurl.com/ssafsju.

For more information or tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/zenlbo8 or call Inertia Events at (956) 923-0150.