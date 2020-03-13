San Juan PD searching for murder suspect

San Juan police believe gang members may be harboring a 38-year-old man accused of gunning down a 27-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

Chief Juan Gonzalez said Jacob Arroyo, aka Miklo, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arroyo is accused of shooting and killing Noe Sifuentes in the 600 block of W. 3rd at approximately 5:30 p.m., Gonzalez said.

Arroyo ran from the crime scene, according to the chief.

Gonzalez said investigators are still trying determine motive, but said Arroyo and Sifuentes were hanging around with each other.

There was also an altercation earlier that day in which both Arroyo and Sifuentes were present, Gonzalez said, adding that Arroyo brandished a gun during the incident, which he described as an aggravated assault.

The weapon was not brandished at Sifuentes during this incident, which included multiple people, Gonzalez said.

The chief said they do have one other person of interest in custody.

Sifuentes sustained multiple gunshot wounds and an autopsy has been ordered, Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information should call (956) 283-8477. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Note: This story has been updated to correct an error in a name.