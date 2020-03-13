PSJA starts spring break early over coronavirus

PHARR- PSJA ISD announced late Thursday evening that it would be canceling school on March 13 and beginning spring break early in response to the coronavirus.

“This notice is to let you know we will be starting our Spring Break early this year,” a statement from the district said. “There will be no school tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020 as a precautionary measure as our county, state and nation continue to evaluate and monitor the coronavirus. The Hidalgo County Health Department has no confirmed cases at this time.”

The statement said that district employees would be off unless notified otherwise by the district.

“At this time, we will continue to have the regularly scheduled Spring Break from March 16-20,” the release said. “If there is a need to extend this time you will be notified next week as we continue to monitor the situation. All school-sponsored travel has been cancelled at this time.”

The release urged community members to take preventative steps in regard to COVID-19, including washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick and refraining from touching one’s face.

More info is available at www.psjaisd.us/flu.