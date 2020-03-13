McAllen ISD to allow students to attend class online 

McALLEN — The McAllen school district decided Friday that it would allow students to attend classes from home after the end of the district’s spring break on March 23 until the 27th in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Board President Marco Suarez.

“They’re able to do their work online through Google classroom,” Suarez said.

According to Suarez, students at the district all have the equipment necessary to work from home.

“The advantage that we have is that for the kids that do not have access to the internet there’s hotspots around the city where they’re able to logon,” he said.

Suarez said that on March 27 the district would decide whether to continue allowing students to work online based on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds.

“The health of our students in our community is what’s paramount,” Suarez said.