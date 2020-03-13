McAllen city directors under self-quarantine

McALLEN — Two directors here placed themselves under quarantine following their return from a honeymoon trip to Europe as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

McAllen Transit Director Mario Delgado and McAllen Convention Center Director Yajaira Flores married earlier this year and took a trip to Europe.

Following their return, they decided to self quarantine at home, Delgado confirmed Friday.

“We just arrived from out of town,” he said before excusing himself to take another call.

It’s unclear if the couple is exhibiting any symptoms or if they made the move out of an abundance of caution. The couple did not return a second call for comment.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling has yet to respond, and the city spokeswoman Xochitl Mora was working on possibly releasing a statement.