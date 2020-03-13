Hidalgo County jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says all visitation to the jail will be suspended starting Saturday.

The measure is being taken as a precaution and to comply with the Texas Commission on Jail Standard’s plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus.

Guerra said during a brief interview Friday that the suspension will be lifted once Governor Greg Abbott lifts the disaster declaration he announced early Friday afternoon.

Guerra said there are no cases of the virus at the jail or in Hidalgo County, adding that he had just spoken with the county’s health director.

The move is to protect the safety and health of workers and inmates, Guerra said.

Because of the limited nature of space in the jail, it would be difficult to segregate an inmate who contracted the coronavirus.