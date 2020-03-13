Cirque du Soleil cancels Edinburg performance

EDINBURG — The circus is not coming to town.

Cirque du Soleil, which was scheduled to perform at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg next week, announced Friday that it was canceling and postponing events in Texas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil ALEGRIA in AUSTIN and OVO in TEXAS have been cancelled,” a release from Cirque du Soleil stated. “Performances of ALEGRIA in HOUSTON have been postponed.”

Refunds will be issued.

“All OVO Texas ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company,” the release read. “Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.”

According to the statement, Cirque du Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting tour plans for both ALEGRIA and OVO for the rest of 2020.

The release went on to state that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to providing a work and performance environment with the highest standard of health and safety, and will continue to monitor the situation with local health authorities and business partners.

More information is available by contacting Cirque du Soleil’s Customer Service team at (877) 924-7783.