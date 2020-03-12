UTRGV extends spring break, switches to online classes

It’s unclear when students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will return to campus from spring break after the university announced Thursday that break would be extended until March 20 and classes would resume on March 23 in a strictly online capacity.

The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a release from the university stated, and classes will be restricted online until further notice.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our UTRGV community’s health and safety, the Office of Emergency Preparedness, along with our Infectious Disease Outbreak Committee, continues to monitor the current COVID–19 (coronavirus) outbreak,” President Guy Bailey wrote in the release.

Revised end-of-semester and finals dates will be shared soon, the release said.

According to the statement, UTRGV faculty and staff will continue working as normal and supervisors will work with employees to arrange appropriate social-distance measures. Guidance for student employees is forthcoming and will be shared soon.

“Our custodial staff continues to clean and sanitize all our campuses and off-campus facilities day and night, with deep-cleaning efforts taking place in those areas of high human traffic,” Bailey wrote in the release.

UTRGV has also canceled all university-related events until further notice, although exceptions may be made for small events, the release said. None of the university’s regularly scheduled athletic events will be played until further notice.

“Although we are not currently cancelling commencement we will be carefully evaluating that event over the next few weeks and will provide an update at a later date,” Bailey wrote in the statement.

University-related travel to several countries and states has been suspended, the release said and all study abroad programs have been canceled.

More information on the coronavirus and the university’s response is available at utrgv.edu/coronavirus.