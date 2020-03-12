UIL cancels state events

UIL announced Thursday afternoon it has canceled state events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament is suspended until further notice and the decision will take effect upon the conclusion of the 3A session Thursday, a release from UIL read.

“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt wrote in the release. “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”

The statement said fans who purchased tickets for postponed games can be issued refunds at points of sale or from the school where they purchased tickets.

Updates will be posted on the UIL website and social media accounts.