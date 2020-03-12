Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Remembering the forgotten Delcia Lopez - March 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A portrait on display during services for Army Pfc. Joel Corona at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The flag draped casket of Army Pfc. Joel Corona during his memorial service at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Honor Guard David Salazar from Post 8788 during a memorial service for Army Pfc. Joel Corona on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Patriot Guards of the Rio Grande Valley chapter honor Army Pfc. Joel Corona during his memorial service at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Saul Corona,70, twin brother of Army Pfc. Joel Corona cradles the honorary flag that draped his brothers casket during a memorial service on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Homer Gallegos Commander of VFW Post 8788 during Army Pfc. Joel Corona memorial service on Thursday, March,12, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SPI Spring Break to continue Tribute held for Valley man killed in Vietnam Roma council addresses rumors surrounding mayor Man accused of killing teen in 2017 home invasion appears in court UTRGV extends spring break, switches to online classes