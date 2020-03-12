The Anzalduas Bridge and Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge will not be closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city of McAllen news release.

Though in Mission, the Anzalduas Bridge is operated mostly by federal personnel and McAllen city staff.

Issued Thursday, the release comes after “false emails and chats” speculated on the bridges’ closure.

“There are false emails and chats being distributed, stating that due to the spread of the coronavirus, the international bridges will be closing tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020,” the release read, and went on to state that “there are no plans to close the international bridges.”

Bridges will remain in open during normal business hours.

For bridge wait times, or more information, visit https://bwt.cbp.gov.