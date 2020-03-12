McAllen ISD cancels travel outside of Region One

McALLEN — McAllen ISD has cancelled all school-sponsored travel outside of deep South Texas until further notice, according to a release from the district Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McAllen ISD is canceling all school-sponsored travel for students and staff outside of Region One until further notice,” the release said. “Thank you for your patience and your support.”

The decision is the latest made by the district in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Region One consists of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Brooks, Willacy, Jim Hogg, Webb and Zapata counties.

McAllen Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez addressed the district’s response to the virus in a video released Wednesday by McAllen ISD.

“As a district we’re being very proactive as we keep our facilities clean. We’re still using our Gold Shield, which is the antimicrobial agent that we’re spraying on our surfaces in our schools around a schedule,” he said. “We’re still sanitizing our buses in the mornings and afternoons, and we’re working hard to change habits with regard to all the things that people need to do in regard to covering their cough and making sure that they’re washing their hands appropriately, and doing all the things necessary with regard to staying home if they’re sick.”

Gonzalez said the district would work with parents and officials from other local institutions to address the situation.

“We have to work as a team,” he said.