Man accused of killing teen in 2017 home invasion appears in court

A 27-year-old Pharr resident has 48 days to either reach a plea deal with prosecutors over allegations he killed a 16-year-old high school soccer player, or to go to trial.

Court records indicate state District Judge Rose G. Reyna set an April 29 plea deadline Wednesday for Ambrosio Guadalupe Rodriguez, who is charged with capital murder.

Rodriguez has remained in jail since his March 23 arrest on allegations that he killed 16-year-old Gerardo “Jerry” Martinez during a March 13, 2017, home invasion in the 900 block of East Dreyer Street.

He’s accused of shooting Martinez, a soccer player at McAllen Memorial High School, who died from his injuries a week later.

The Monitor previously reported that video surveillance footage of the scene showed three men wearing masks, long-sleeved shirts and hats walking into the residence before leaving moments later.

Authorities said that the time that the shooting was either a case of mistaken identity or a mistaken residence.

If no deal is reached, Rodriguez, who has entered a not guilty plea to the charges, is scheduled for trial in early July, court records indicate.