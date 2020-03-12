Los Ebanos ferry closed due to high water

LOS EBANOS — The Los Ebanos International Ferry is closed and will remain closed until further notice, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations from the Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

According to the statement, the ferry closed March 10 due to high water levels.

“The high water levels are a result of the start of the annual irrigation season,” the release said. “The Los Ebanos Ferry crossing will resume operations once the water level recedes to normal conditions.”

Until the ferry resumes operation, local traffic will be rerouted to nearby ports of entry.