COMMENTARY: Census: Our moral obligation

Today marks a new era in the evolution of our country’s process of governance. Although the census has been part of the American fabric since it was included in the U.S. Constitution, the process of enumeration takes a technological leap forward when the once-a-decade form goes online.

I encourage every household in Hidalgo County to take advantage of this advancement and fill out the online census form as soon as possible. Beginning today, be on the lookout for a letter from the U.S. Census Bureau inviting you to complete the form online or by phone. Don’t despair if you don’t receive your letter right away; the Census Bureau is working with the U.S. Postal Service to stagger delivery and avoid overwhelming its online access.

For those without internet access or who prefer the paper method, you have the traditional option to mail in your form. Whatever method you choose, I urge you to respond.

There are certainly practical reasons to respond. The basis for most federal funding formulas is population. Your tax dollars can be returned to your community to fund infrastructure and other critical services such as education and healthcare.

There are political reasons to respond. Following each decade’s census count, the process of apportionment begins in which we divide the number of elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and other, more local political districts across the country. Texas has enjoyed a growth in the size of its congressional delegation in decades past and as many as three new seats may come after this year’s census. I know what you’re thinking: why would we want more members of Congress? Because having a member of Congress focused on geographic regions like Hidalgo County means more federal benefits.