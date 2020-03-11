The UTRGV women’s basketball team is set for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Las Vegas as the Vaqueros (13-16, 8-8 WAC) will play for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Three wins is what it takes to get there.

UTRGV finished with an 8-8 conference record, earning the No. 4-seed in the WAC. For their outstanding play during WAC competition, two UTRGV guards earned all-conference honors.

Redshirt junior guard Amara Graham was named to the All-WAC Second Team, while junior guard Trelynn Tyler earned a spot on the WAC All-Newcomer Team, as voted on by WAC head coaches.

Graham averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 14 games during WAC play this season. She has reached double-figures in scoring 11 times, including seven games in a row.

Overall, Graham is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 28 games this season.

Tyler averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 steals in 14 games during WAC play. She has reached double-figure in scoring 10 times, including a 27 point, six assist performance against CSU Bakersfield.

Overall, Tyler is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 steals in 24 games this season.

Graham, Tyler and UTRGV are now set for the WAC Tournament, where the No. 4-seeded Vaqueros will open up with a game against No. 5 New Mexico State at 4:30 p.m. UTRGV split its season series 1-1 against New Mexico State.

The winner will move on to the semifinals to face the winner between No. 1 Kansas City and No. 8 Chicago State on Friday.

All WAC Tournament games can be viewed on ESPN+.