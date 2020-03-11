Census, LUPE plan event at self-response period kickoff

SAN JUAN — La Unión del Pueblo Entero will be hosting a Census-themed heath and informational fair on Thursday in San Juan on the first day of the U.S. Census self-response period in the Rio Grande Valley.

The fair, which is titled Tu Salud Cuenta – ¡Cuéntate!, will be held at LUPE’s San Juan office at 1601 Business 83 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which is the first event of the self-response period in the Valley, will kick off with a short news conference with Dr. Mary Jane Garza, census partnership coordinator, about the importance of the census and how to respond to the census questionnaire.

Martha Sanchez, LUPE’s community organizing coordinator, will also speak on how the Valley’s immigrant and low-income communities are preparing to be counted.

According to a news release, residents will have an opportunity to receive assistance with filling out their census forms from U.S. Census Bureau workers. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own electronic devices, but LUPE will also have devices available.

The event will also provide an opportunity for residents to get free health checks, which includes blood pressure, glucose and diabetes screenings. A health talk about the importance of residents knowing their vital numbers will also be featured on Thursday.

“Now is the time to fill out your Census questionnaire,” said Sanchez, LUPE’s community organizing coordinator, in the news release. “We have been preparing for this moment for a year and now it is go time. As a trusted voice in the community, LUPE can help. We are inviting residents to bring their questions and their Census mailings with them to our Census kick-off event. Come and speak to Census workers, who can assist you in filling out your Census form.”

LUPE is the largest nonprofit organization in the Valley that serves immigrant and colonia communities.