Nearly $800k in narcotics seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

The arrest of two men in different incidents at the Hidalgo International Bridge led to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations seizing nearly $800,000 in alleged methamphetamine and cocaine.

One incident occurred on March 7, in which a 20-year-old male Mexican citizen was pulled over for inspection.

With assistance from a canine team, officers found 24 packages of alleged cocaine — valued at $131,000 — hidden in the vehicle.

Days before, a 39-year-old male Mexican citizen was pulled over for a second inspection.

During the inspection, 17 packages of alleged methamphetamine — valued at $665,800 — were hidden within the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and the narcotics were seized by CBP OFO. Homeland Security Investigations is handling the case.

“These compact but significant interceptions of hard narcotics were accomplished due to great teamwork and outstanding perseverance from our frontline officers,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a news release. “Keeping up with concealment trends requires great dedication to the CBP mission and our officers certainly display that attitude on a daily basis.”