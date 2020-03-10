Mission student to attend Harvard summer program

MISSION — Mission Collegiate High School Junior Moises Ayala is headed to Massachusetts this summer.

Ayala has been selected to attend Harvard University this summer as part of the Harvard Selective Secondary School Program, a selective college program for high school students, according to a release from Mission CISD.

“Ayala will be enrolled in college courses, alongside current college students and other high school students selected for the program,” the release says.

The statement says students are accepted based upon applications which include their academic records.