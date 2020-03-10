For the second consecutive season, UTRGV junior point guard Javon Levi has been named the Western Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday in a news release.

Levi earned second team All-WAC and All-Defensive Team honors too, his second appearance on the conference’s All-Defensive Team after securing the same distinction as a sophomore in 2018-19.

The Vaqueros’ starting point guard has averaged a career-high 11.4 points, 8.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game on 38.6% shooting through 25 contests.

Levi tops the NCAA in assists per game and leads the WAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.93), steals (60) and steals per game. He also ranked fourth in the conference with 34.4 minutes per game during WAC play.

Levi ranks second in program history with 204 career steals trailing Lalo Rios’ mark of 231 in 1995-99. He also has moved up to fourth on the program’s all-time assist list with 524.

Senior power forward Lesley Varner was also awarded first team All-WAC recognition for the first time in his collegiate career.

Varner, who was the only Vaqueros player to start all 16 games in WAC play, has averaged a career-high 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest on 42.6% shooting for the season.

He has led the team in scoring, rebounding and free throw shooting (87.1%) while ranking second in 3-point shooting with a 40.6% clip from deep. Varner also ranks third in the WAC in scoring, second in free throw shooting, third in 3-point shooting, fourth in steals and seventh in rebounds.

Varner currently sits at 1,182 career points, the 16th highest total in program history.

The second-seeded UTRGV Vaqueros will take on the seventh-seeded Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners in the 2020 WAC Tournament quarterfinals at 8 p.m. central standard time Thursday in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena.