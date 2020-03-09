Elsa’s former Parks and Rec director charged with indecency with a child

The City of Elsa’s parks and recreation director resigned last week before police began investigating him for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a release.

The Elsa Police Department says in a press release that it received a report about the allegation last Wednesday for the incident which occurred Tuesday.

The investigation pointed to Louis Segura, who resigned his position with the city on Wednesday, before police were aware of the alleged offense, according to the press release.

Segura turned himself in to Elsa investigators on Saturday and was arrested.

He received a $50,000 bond and was released Sunday, jail records show.