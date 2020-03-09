An Edinburg man has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant uncovered photos of children under the age of 10 allegedly in his possession.

Vicente Garcia Jr., 50, was arrested Feb. 29 on these counts and remains jailed with bonds totaling $1 million.

On Jan. 24, an investigator for the Edinburg Police Department interviewed Garcia regarding allegations of continuous sexual assault of a child.

According to records, Garcia is accused of implicating himself in possessing child pornography in addition to continuous sexual assault.

A search warrant of Garcia’s residence was then obtained, and authorities confiscated laptops, cameras, USB drives, cellphones, hard drives and memory cards. With assistance from an agent of Homeland Security Investigations, forensic data extraction was conducted from the items confiscated.

After reviewing the data on these devices, various pornographic images of young girls between the ages of 5 and 10 — including the reported victim the investigator was interviewing Garcia about — were found, according to the report.

A conviction of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third degree felony, can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.