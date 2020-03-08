SPI leaders discuss Spring Break analytics

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Officials and leaders of this coastal city are continuing to gear up for one of their busiest times of the year.

South Padre Island City Council members discussed March’s projected hotel occupancy and hotels’ average daily rate (ADR) during a city meeting held on March 4.

According to data collected on Feb. 28 by Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) personnel, hotel occupancy numbers this March are lower than last year.

CVB accountant Lori Moore presented the data to City Council members.

“In the year 2019, I did what closed out at the end of last year,” Moore said. “So we’re behind.”

The first week of March has 45.56% hotel occupancy, which is 18.14% less than the same week in 2019.

The second week of March has 51.37% hotel occupancy, which is 36.33% less than the same week in 2019.

The third week in March has 47.56% hotel occupancy, which is 26.24% less than the same week in 2019.

The last week of March has 31.12% hotel occupancy, which is 35.28% less than the same week last year.

Data collected by CVB personnel showed an increase in ADR numbers.

The first week of March had an ADR of $154.75, which is $64.55 more than the same week in 2019.

The second week had an ADR rate of $188.25, which is $31.98 more than the same week in 2019.

The third week had an ADR of $189.63, which is $61.44 greater than the same week in 2019. The last week had an ADR of $106, which is $8.68 more than the same week in 2019.

“The good news is that the ADR for week one is up 60% and the ADR for week two is up 20%,” SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said during the meeting. “Week three is up, I don’t know, maybe another 40, 30%. Week four drops off and gets back into the range.”

During the meeting, Moore said CVB personnel reached out to an Expedia representative and received projected numbers for Spring Break in other areas. She said Port Aransas was down 9%, Corpus Christi was down 14% and Galveston was up 18%.

“Hopefully, we’ll have good weather and we’ll get a bunch of late bookings for March 9 through the 22,” McNulty said. “That’s kind of what happens, too. They wait for the weather.”