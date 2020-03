The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Peter Piper Pizza at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The city says in a press release that Britney Yamileth Lobato was last seen wearing a yellow Gucci shirt, blue jeans and red Tommy shoes with white shoe laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call (956) 487-8892 or (956) 488-8477.