Hidalgo’s Angel Lopez (4) and Boerne’s Houston Hendrix (33) battle for position under the net in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Kyle Perales (40) goes to the basket against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Gus Sanchez (20) goes to the basket against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Gus Sanchez (20) walks from the court during a timeout in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game against Boerne at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Kyle Perales (40) and Boerne’s Luke Whidbee (12) battle for the rebound in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Julio Zamorano (23) walks off the court during the last moments of the game against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Gus Sanchez (20) and Boerne’s Devin Styles (32) battle for the ball in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Robert Toedano (18) attempts a basket against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Kyla Perales (40) attempts a basket against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo’s Gus Sanchez (20) attempts a basket against Boerne in a Region 4A Regional Semifinal game at Gilbert E. Steinke Physical Education Center on the Texas A&m Kingsville campus on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Kingsville. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR