Growth continues at Pharr Bridge warehouse facilities

PHARR — The city and Chamber of Commerce here held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the Pharr Bridge Business Park 2, the second part of the 300,000-square-foot facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held concurrently for the third part of the facility, which is estimated to be completed in about a year.

The original building, distinguished by its blue and yellow color scheme, is about 110,000 square feet. The park 2 building, which is light blue and neon green, is 100,000 square feet.

The facilities, which sit more than a mile from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, offer flexible, multi-tenant and build-to-suit layouts for distribution, warehousing and light assembly users.

“The industrial park in south Pharr has grown quite a bit I think because of the bridge,” said Rebecca Arizmendi, president and CEO of the Pharr Chamber of Commerce. “I think it’s 3,000 trucks that cross per day.”

The bridge accounts for about $30 billion in trade and is considered the number one crossing for produce imports.

“Hearing those type of numbers just shows that the economic impact is pretty significant. For Pharr, the bridge is our lifeline,” Arizmendi said.

According to Arizmendi, tenants that currently occupy part of the building are Discount Tire, Walmart and Costco, among others.

“That’s just to give you an idea of what’s here,” Arizmendi said. “People aren’t able to see just how much we’re growing down here and the types of industrial companies we have.”