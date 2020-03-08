EDITORIAL: Seeking safety

America’s airports have asked for a delay in the implementation of new identification documents that comply with anti-terrorism legislation. They warn of mass chaos and flight delays if the full use of Real ID-compliant identification is required beginning Oct. 1, as scheduled.

By then, 19 years — nearly two full decades — will have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and another target that was spared when the airliner that was intended to hit it crashed in a Pennsylvania field. With no significant terrorist attacks in this country since then, some might ask if additional measures are still needed.

We’d expect, however, that those who ask such questions are far outnumbered by those who take solace in the idea that our government is at least doing something to keep us safe.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, in reaction to the 9/11 attacks. The act requires that all new forms of government identification —driver’s licenses, passports, personal and military IDs, etc. — must provide specific information such as full legal name, address, photograph and other information. In order to issue the IDs, offices had to review supporting documents such as birth certificates, proof of legal residency, proof of address, Social Security number and other information. All that information is placed in a database that is connected to all other state and federal identification banks.

On Oct. 1, 2020, inspectors for the Transportation Security Administration — which already has been the target