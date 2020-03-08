COMMENTARY: Let’s fight cancer together

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in Texas adults, and the same is true in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the Texas Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019, an estimated 124,383 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Texas and an estimated 45,524 Texans will die from cancer. In 2017, Hidalgo County had 2,411 cancer cases, of which 814 resulted in death.

Last year, Dr. John Krouse, dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, stated that “cervical cancer in women occurs more frequently in the Valley and when it occurs the mortality rate is much higher in the Valley. That is just unacceptable. That is something we need to address, and we need to fix.” I completely agree and we have been taking the necessary steps to tackle these challenges.

The first step in this process was passing a bill in 2013 that created the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the accompanying School of Medicine. This transformational institution has brought millions of dollars in state and federal funding to our region, increased our healthcare infrastructure and personnel, and has allowed us to begin addressing many of our health care needs.

It has also opened the doors to public-private partnerships that benefit us all, such as the opening of the UTRGV Biomedical Research Building. This opening was made possible due to the collaboration between the SOM, the city of McAllen and DHR Health. This building in McAllen is home to the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research and a new cancer immunology team that will focus on women’s cancer, starting with cervical cancer and transitioning to breast cancer. I appreciate McAllen’s financial contribution and commitment to fund this research program. This cooperative effort will lead to new treatment opportunities for patients with cancer.

To continue making progress to address the challenge with breast and cervical cancer, I secured $2.7 million in state funds to support the Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer Immunology Center. We have been working to transfer the center from the University of Texas Medical Branch to UTRGV School of Medicine. This will improve cooperation and coordination of diagnoses, treatment and research to fight breast and cervical Cancer.