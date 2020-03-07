Vistors walk under a Torii, symbolic gateway, during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Mattthew Molina wears a masks which were sold to visitors during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Visitors watch others ride the “Ring of Fire” during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
The group Kaminari Taiko of Houston performs at Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sam Hsu of the group Kaminari Taiko performs on the Taiko drum, Japanese percussion instrument, at Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

