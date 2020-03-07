Uncategorized Photo Gallery: Japanese culture comes to Borderfest Joel Martinez - March 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Vistors walk under a Torii, symbolic gateway, during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mattthew Molina wears a masks which were sold to visitors during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Visitors watch others ride the “Ring of Fire” during Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The group Kaminari Taiko of Houston performs at Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sam Hsu of the group Kaminari Taiko performs on the Taiko drum, Japanese percussion instrument, at Borderfest on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bert Ogden Arena to host Edinburg Vela-Los Fresnos 3rd round playoff game Palmview police makes arrest in December shooting death Staying Alive: Donna ekes out nailbiter against Mercedes Area wrestlers punch their ticket to regionals EDITORIAL: Down the slope