Youth art fundraising exhibition featuring pets opens Friday

Hinovations Art Gallery is collaborating with young art students, professional artists of the Rio Grande Valley and Yaqui Animal Rescue during the “Pets for Art” group exhibition fundraiser, which opens from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 1009 Laurel Ave. in McAllen.

There is no admission fee and the public is invited.

The exhibition will showcase a series of pet portraits created by the students and a collection of artworks by local and international artists with the means of raising funds for Yaqui through the sale of the work.

Yaqui Animal Rescue is nonprofit no-kill animal shelter located in Sullivan City. The groups goal and passion is rescuing and caring for those that otherwise could not care for themselves. Finding a loving home for all of the four-legged (sometimes two and three legged) friends is what keeps the center moving forward. The 80-acre facility is an all-animal rescue with more than 250 animals in its care, including cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, pigs, chickens, ducks and opussums.

Hinovations’ roster of more than 40 students ages 4 to 18 worked on small paintings and drawings, many of them depicting Yaqui’s animals. The artwork will be available for purchase and proceeds will be in part donated to Yaqui.

“The students worked on small paintings of dogs, cats, rabbits and a few pigs, all in vibrant colors with a modern look,” said Raquel Hinojosa, gallery director. “We also have a few pencil drawings, very elegant and framed. The kids are very excited about the exhibition and more excited about helping out with this project.”

The exhibition also includes artwork by professional artists such as Kirk Clark, Berry Fritz, Sue Sill, Lupe Hernandez, Jacquie Martinez, Noemi Lamela, Monica Chang, Raquel Hinojosa and Gaby Rico.

The work will remain on display through March 31.

Gallery hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For more information, contact Hinojosa at (956) 309-8352.