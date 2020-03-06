SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Many car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will be able take a look at hundreds of vehicles on display and participate in a variety of activities.

Heat Wave Inc., a custom truck and car show promotion company, will kick off its “Feel the Heat Tour” on South Padre Island March 7 and 8.

The company will host an Espino Las Milpas Spring Break Jam Custom Truck, Car and Bike Show at the SPI Convention Centre.

Hundreds of custom vehicles of all makes, models and classes will be showcased at the event.

This March marks the 23rd year for the Spring Break Jam.

According to operations director Chris Schneider, the event usually draws in close to 10,000 people.

“It’s a fun-filled family event,” Schneider said. “There are many different things. It’s much more than just a truck and car show.”

In addition to showcasing vehicles, there will be a burnout competition, hydraulic competition, USACi Car audio competition, tattoo contest, bikini contest and live entertainment.

Throughout the event, there will be awards, cash, prizes and give-away items.

Sponsors and vendors will be on site displaying and selling their aftermarket products, equipment, sound systems and other auto-related items.

Ground Zero Truck Club will host a live performance by Los Ramoneros Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Spring Break Jam will also have live performances by Jessica Marie, Dready T and J King.

In addition to live performances, the event will showcase a Tattoo Expo where attendees will be able to get services from featured tattoo artists.

Admission for the tattoo expo is included with the ticket to the car show.

Spectator tickets cost $20 for one day, which can be used either Saturday or Sunday.

Two-day tickets cost $25.

Children ages 10 and younger have free admission when accompanied by an adult.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/tuc3jan.

All passes are given at the gate of the event.

Attendees need to take a copy of their order and a valid ID to the spectator entrance of the event.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

8 a.m. — Gates open for vendors and participants, show registration begins

9 a.m. — Gates open for spectators, judging begins

Noon — Live entertainment by Jessica Marie, Dready T and J King at the inside stage

1:30 p.m. — Burn out contest

2 p.m. — Live entertainment by Los Ramoneros at the Ground Zero Area

7 p.m. — Show ends for the day

9 p.m. — Official after party at Beach Resort, 100 Padre Blvd.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

9 a.m. — Gates open for all

1 p.m. — Burn out contest

2 p.m. — Hydraulic contest

3 p.m. — Live entertainment by Dready T and J King at the inside stage

4 p.m. — Tattoo expo contest at the inside stage

4:30 p.m. — Bikini contest at the inside stage

5 p.m. — Awards ceremony

6 p.m. — Show ends

IF YOU GO

WHAT — Espino Las Milpas Spring Break Jam Custom Truck, Car and Bike Show

WHEN — March 7 and 8

WHERE — South Padre Island Convention Centre, 7355 Padre Blvd.

ONE-DAY TICKET — $20

TWO-DAY TICKET — $25

WEBSITE — https://tinyurl.com/tuc3jan

For questions, contact (512) 252-0283.