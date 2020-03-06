The event listing for the Cher concert on page 8F in Friday’s Festiva magazine contained an error.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Bert Ogden Arena, 4900 S. I-69C in Edinburg.

The 73-year-old singer, songwriter, fashion designer and international icon will perform live as part of her “Here We Go Again Tour,” accompanied by Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

The incomparable artist has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time — and that’s not counting the 40 million sold by duo Sonny & Cher.

Tickets start at $89 at ticketmaster.com.