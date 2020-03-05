Public defender charged with public intoxication

A public defender was arrested in Starr County Wednesday for public intoxication, according to a news release posted to the Rio Grande City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Jessica Anderson, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, was in a stationary vehicle, apparently asleep, when an officer found her just before 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Highway 83.

Anderson, 29, was parked on the side of the road with the car lights on.

The officer knocked on the window of the vehicle but Anderson did not respond. However, the car door was unlocked so the officer opened the door and attempted to wake her.

According to the release, the officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol and asked Anderson if she had been drinking to which he replied that she had.

Additionally, her speech was slurred and when asked to exit the vehicle, she appeared to be off balance.

She was charged with public intoxication.