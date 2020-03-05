Man gets 5 years for drive-by shooting

Another suspect entered a guilty plea to attempted capital murder of multiple persons for a May drive-by shooting that left two men injured.

Victor Alejandro Ramirez, 22, entered the guilty plea Tuesday.

He’s the third of seven defendants in the case to plead guilty.

He received five years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm will remain unadjudicated.

The shooting happened as the victims were sitting inside a truck near the corner of Maya Drive and Minnesota Road in the Lopezville area when someone approached and began shooting at them, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A chase ensued before the victims crashed near Canton and Raul Longoria roads in Edinburg.

The shooting was part of a larger criminal enterprise involving human smuggling, authorities have said.

Both Francisco Gilberto Garcia Mayo, 26, and Jose Javier Solis, 37, have also entered guilty pleas and received five-year sentences.