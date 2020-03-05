Gary Hobbs among performers announced for HUBPhest

PHARR — The city of Pharr announced the entertainment lineup for this year’s HubPhest at Monday’s regular city commission meeting.

This year’s event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, in downtown Pharr, will feature performances by Gary Hobbs, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, Bo Garza, Steve and his Barroom Buddies, Lauren Corzine, and Drew & the Dancehall Dreamers.

The lineup was announced by JoJo from KTEX and Ruben Vela from Super Tejano.

The theme for this year’s HUBPhest is “County Boots/Tejano Roots.”

Pharr’s annual flagship festival, which is going on its 12th year, will feature an IBCA-sanctioned barbecue cookoff, food booths, a carnival, petting zoo, dock dogs and more.

“This year’s HUBPhest will once again be a celebration of our city’s unique cross-cultural heritage that spans borders, cultures, and languages,” Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez said in a news release. “We are proud to be celebrating our Tejano Country roots and excited to announce our musical entertainment lineup and headlining acts. Everyone is invited to join us for the festivities, remember to bring your family, your friends, your lawn chairs, and join us on Saturday, April 4 for HUBPhest!”

HUBPhest will kick off at 2 p.m., and is free to everyone until 5 p.m., at which point there will be a $5 admission fee. All you can ride carnival wristbands will also be sold for $5.