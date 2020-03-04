Two arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $3M in narcotics

A woman and her son were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations on allegations of attempting to smuggle nearly $3 million worth of alleged methamphetamine and heroin.

The woman, 42, and her son, 18, are U.S. citizens from Dallas.

On Feb. 29, the woman and her son were coming in from Mexico at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge and underwent a secondary inspection of their vehicle — a 2004 Toyota 4Runner SUV.

The inspection, which included non-intrusive imaging technology, revealed the suspected narcotics hidden within the tires of the SUV.

In the four tires, agents found 23 packages of alleged methamphetamine, totaling 134.5 pounds, and one package of alleged heroin which weighed 5.73 pounds.

The mother and her son were arrested and turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations who are handling the investigation.

“Excellent teamwork and outstanding observational techniques allowed our frontline officers to discover these hard narcotics, which won’t make their way into our communities,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a news release.