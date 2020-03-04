Ramirez unseats Escobar in Starr County DA’s race

RIO GRANDE CITY — Starr County will have a new district attorney next year after 229th District Attorney Omar Escobar was defeated Tuesday by Gocha Ramirez, a Rio Grande City-based attorney.

Ramirez received a combined 10,136 votes across three counties to Escobar’s 7,673.

In Starr County, Ramirez garnered 7,715 votes to Escobar’s 6,387, according to unofficial final results from the county’s elections department.

In Jim Hogg County, Ramirez received 1,423 votes to Escobar’s 321.

In Duval County, Ramirez received 998 votes to Escobar’s 965 votes.

With his loss, Escobar was denied a third term to the office which prosecutes cases for the three counties.

Having won the Democratic primary, Ramirez will almost certainly be the next district attorney as there is no Republican candidate running in the November general election.

The race between the two candidates was bitter from the start as the two lodged countless allegations against each other.

“We accept the results and of course we’re going to wish Mr. Ramirez and his new administration well,” Escobar said after the final results from Starr County were announced.

“A lot of promises were made to solve unsolved cases and to prosecute successfully sexual assault cases,” he said of Ramirez’s campaign. “I really look forward to them living up to those promises for the sake of the community and the victims.”

With the final nine months left of his term, Escobar said they will continue to do the best they can.

After that, his future is unclear.

“I’ve been at this since 2005, from 2005 to 2010 and then, of course, I’ve been doing this from 2013 through 2020,” he said of his time as a prosecutor and then as the district attorney. “I don’t know yet, I don’t know where exactly I’m going to transition to.”

“I’ll see, I’ll see what I’m going to do,” he added. “We’ll see what happens.”

Among the other contested races in Starr County included the race for county commissioner Precinct 1.

Former Justice of the Peace Jose “Kiko” Perez was elected to the position with 2,642 votes over Tinita Alvarez who received 1,551 votes, according to unofficial final numbers.

For Justice of the Peace for Precinct 8, Luis Garcia received 647 votes to Rossina Peña Garcia’s 362 votes.

The Precinct 2 Starr County Constable’s race saw Rey Rodriguez receiving 2,089 votes to Emilio “Mily” Montalvo III’s 1,308.

Ana Gloria Escobar received 543 votes to Brenda Guerrero’s 334 in the Starr County race for Democratic Precinct 3 Precinct Chair.