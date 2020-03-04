Local News Photo Gallery: Super Tuesday in photos Delcia Lopez - March 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Incumbent Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra is congratulated during a watch party at Costa Messa restaurant on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Political signs at entrance to polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Campaign workers with their candidate posters at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Election signs litter the entrance at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Campaign workers with their candidate posters at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A baseball cap with a candidates name at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Political signs at entrance to polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Political signs at entrance to polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Political signs at entrance to polling place at McAllen Lark Library on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A line forms outside in the hallway at the McAllen Lark Library during elections on Super Tuesday, March,3,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Waiting to cast their votes during Super Tuesday elections at the McAllen Lark Library Tuesday, March,3,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com People line up waiting to vote outside a polling place at Bannworth Park on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Supporters campign outside of a polling place at Bannworth Park on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Two arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $3M in narcotics Super Tuesday 2020 Roundup Border bishops discuss concerns over immigration Former Boy Scout leader agrees to sex offender civil commitment Sheriff takes Democratic nomination