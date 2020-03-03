SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Regional Quarterfinals Los Fresnos soars past Edinburg Vela 62-49 Delcia Lopez - March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg Vela Matt Arteaga (1) runs up against Los Fresnos Luis Gonzalez (34) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Troy Hernandez (24) and Los Fresnos Luis Gonzalez (34) battle for a rebound during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Austin Garza (10) on a drive to the basket against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) makes a steal on Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Troy Hernandez (24) gets the ball slappped away by Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Kaleb Coronado (12) on a drive to the basket against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Matt Arteaga (1) gets emotional after a loss to Los Fresnos during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Austin Garza (10) and Jacob Rodriguez (2) lose control of the ball against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Michael Garcia (22) ties up Los Fresnos Gerry Martinez (2) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals gameat Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) makes a steal on Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) attempts a rebound on Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela Michael Garcia( 23) attempts a shot over Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Vela players sit on the bench in the winding moments of their loss to Los Fresnos during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Police, victim among witnesses called to testify in Pharr shooting case Cuellar, Cisneros neck and neck in Hidalgo County early voting Statewide Race Results 2020 O’Caña-Olivarez ahead in newly created Court-at-Law post Challenger leads in race for Starr County DA