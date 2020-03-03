Edinburg Vela Matt Arteaga (1) runs up against Los Fresnos Luis Gonzalez (34) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Troy Hernandez (24) and Los Fresnos Luis Gonzalez (34) battle for a rebound during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Austin Garza (10) on a drive to the basket against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) makes a steal on Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Troy Hernandez (24) gets the ball slappped away by Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Kaleb Coronado (12) on a drive to the basket against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Matt Arteaga (1) gets emotional after a loss to Los Fresnos during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Austin Garza (10) and Jacob Rodriguez (2) lose control of the ball against Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Michael Garcia (22) ties up Los Fresnos Gerry Martinez (2) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals gameat Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) makes a steal on Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Bobby Esperiqueta (23) attempts a rebound on Los Fresnos Elian Gonzalez (10) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela Michael Garcia( 23) attempts a shot over Los Fresnos Antonio Aldrighetti (23) during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela players sit on the bench in the winding moments of their loss to Los Fresnos during a Region IV-6A regional quarterfinals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday March, 03, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

