O’Caña-Olivarez ahead in newly created Court-at-Law post

Patricia ‘Patty’ O’Caña-Olivarez is leading the race for judge of the newly created Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 9, according to unofficial early voting numbers released by the Hidalgo County Elections Department Tuesday evening.

O’Caña-Olivarez has thus far collected 59% of early votes — 23,957 votes — cast between Feb. 18 and March 2. Challenger Abiel Flores has picked up 16,760 votes, or 41%.

In the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1, Gilberto Saenz is comfortably ahead with 64% of ballots cast, or 4,431 votes. Opponent Juan J. Ramos Jr. has 36% of early votes, or 2,496.

The race is close for Precinct 3, Place 1 JP, with fewer than 300 votes between Marco De Luna and Sonia “Dr.” Treviño. De Luna is leading with 7,382 votes, which is 51% of the ballot. Treviño has 49% of the vote, or 7,100.

Charlie Espinoza has almost half of total early votes for the three-way race for Precinct No. 4, Place 1 JP. Jaime Rene Chavana is second with 2,344 votes, or 26%; Orlando ‘O.J.’ Jiménez is last with 24.19%, or 2,182 votes.

Vying for constable for Precinct 3, Larry Gallardo is leading with 61.84% of the vote, or 8,619 votes, while Miguel Flores has 38.16%, or 5,319 votes.

In the three-way race for constable of Precinct 4, incumbent A. ‘J.R.’ Gaitan is ahead with 54% of early votes, or 4,803 votes. Eddie Badillo is currently sitting in second, with 27% of the vote, or 2,371 votes. Elias Mora garnered 1,652 votes, or 19%.