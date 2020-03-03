Early voting totals show Eddie Guerra leading in Sheriff race

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is ahead of the race for the Democratic nomination, according to unofficial early voting figures released by the Hidalgo County Elections Office Tuesday evening.

The following figures are not final as they do not include votes cast on Tuesday during Election Day.

Guerra obtained 27,010 early votes, or 63% of the votes cast between Feb. 18 and March 2. Democratic challenger Frank Guerrero trailed behind with 12,149 early votes or nearly 29%.

Raul Salinas, who is also challenging Guerra for the Democratic nomination, only received 3,491 early votes or 8%.

On the Republican side, Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado, who is running unopposed for the GOP nomination, received 5,583 early votes.

Check back later for updated figures.