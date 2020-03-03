Cuellar, Cisneros neck and neck in Hidalgo County early voting

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is ahead of Democratic primary challenger Jessica Cisneros by just six votes in Hidalgo County early voting, according to unofficial early voting figures released by the Hidalgo County Elections Office Tuesday evening.

The following figures are not final as they do not include votes cast during Election Day.

Cuellar has so far received 4,898 early votes, 50.03% of the votes cast during early voting in the county. Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration and human rights lawyer, closely trails Cuellar with 4,892 early votes or 49.97% of the total in Hidalgo County.

The winner of the primary will face Republican candidate Sandra Whitten in the fall.

STATE REP. DISTRICT 36

State Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Mission, appears to be handily defending his seat against Democratic challenger Abraham Padron.

State Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Mission, appears to be handily defending his seat against Democratic challenger Abraham Padron.

Muñoz, a lawyer vying for his sixth term in office, has so far received 2,928 early votes, 31.98% of the votes cast during early voting. Padron trails with 6,228 early votes or 68.02%.

STATE REP. DISTRICT 41

State Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-McAllen, is currently ahead of Democratic challenger Richard Gonzales by less than 10% of the vote.

State Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-McAllen, is currently ahead of Democratic challenger Richard Gonzales by less than 10% of the vote.

Guerra, a lawyer, has so far received 4,821 early votes, 58.09% of the votes cast during early voting. Gonzales trails with 3,478 early votes or 41.91% of the vote.

The winner of the primary will face Republican candidate Dr. John R. Guerra, an OB-GYN, in the fall.