Challenger leads in race for Starr County DA

RIO GRANDE CITY — Attorney Gocha Ramirez leads the early votes in the race for 229th District Attorney over current District Attorney Omar Escobar.

Ramirez leads with 6,030 early and absentee votes in Starr County to Escobar’s 4,997.

In Jim Hogg County, Ramirez received 849 votes while Escobar received 177 votes. Early voting results from Duval County were not available as of 7:30 p.m.

Escobar is seeking a third term to the office which prosecutes cases for the three counties.

Whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary will almost certainly be the next district attorney as there is no Republican candidate running in the November general election.