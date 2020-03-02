Hidalgo County addresses coronavirus concerns via webpage 

Hidalgo County launched a website Monday to keep residents informed about the new coronavirus as fears about a possible endemic spreading across the world.

The webpage www.hidalgocounty.us/coronavirusupdates will give information about the spread of the virus, and users can sign up for emergency alerts via phone, text and email.

“To date, there has been no one in Hidalgo County diagnosed with the virus, which is also known as COVID-19,” health officials wrote on the newly created webpage. “This page is intended to disseminate as much information as possible related to the virus and any threat it may pose to Hidalgo County residents.”

The page includes links to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services, a coronavirus Myths versus Fact sheet, and the World Health Organization.

Those with additional questions can also call the county’s hotline at (956) 383-6221 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.