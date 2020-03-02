U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that it awarded a contract with a total value of $179,580,000 to a company from New Mexico to build 15 miles of border wall in Starr County.

CBP said in a news release that it awarded a contract to Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to build four non-contiguous segments of wall connecting to other planned border wall in Roma, Rio Grande City, Escobares, La Grulla and Salineño.

The project includes a 30-foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras and “other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone.”

Construction is anticipated to begin this year, according to CBP.

However, there are multiple federal condemnation lawsuits in federal court in McAllen centered on the government’s move to take land from landowners in Starr County for the purposes of the border wall.