Local NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV tops Grand Canyon 66-47 Delcia Lopez - March 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Tiffany McGarity (2) osnags a rebound away from Canyon University Tavia Rowell (13) and Tianna Brown (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Megan Johnson (34) attempts a shot on Grand Canyon University Mae Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Sara Bershers (33) defends Canyon University Mae Bryant(1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) gets tangled on a rebound with Grand Canyon University Da’Jah Daniel (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Trelynn Tyler (5) pressures Canyon University Venla Varis (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Trelynn Tyler (5) on a drive to the basket against Canyon University Jada Holland (4) and Tavia Rowell (13)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Megan Johnson (34) on the move against Grand Canyon University Kennedi Shorts (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Port of Brownsville gets new cranes RGC Rattlers take down Calallen to win McAllen Tourney Championship Roma recognizes historical marker of Spanish land grants District attorneys form coalition to share info New surgical residency to begin at Harlingen hospital