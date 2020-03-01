Bert Ogden Arena to host Edinburg Vela-Los Fresnos 3rd round playoff game

EDINBURG — It’s the round three of the University Interscholastic League boys basketball state playoffs and two of the Rio Grande Valley’s own, Edinburg Vela and Los Fresnos, will play with a spot in the fourth round on the line.

With a large crowd expected, Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg is set to host the Region IV-6A Regional Quarterfinals matchup between the Vela SaberCats and Los Fresnos Falcons at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Doors will open one hour prior to tip-off at 6 p.m.

Students from each school receive free admission with a Student ID. General admission tickets are $5, while floor tickets are $15. There is a limited amount of floor seating available.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting BertOgdenArena.com or in-person at the Bert Ogden Arena box office beginning Monday.

This past Friday, Bert Ogden Arena hosted a second round playoff game between McAllen Rowe and Weslaco High. Now, it’s the SaberCats (22-16, 11-1) and Falcons (32-3, 10-0) turn to take the court at Bert Ogden Arena, the home of the RGV Vipers.

The two played earlier this season in the Los Fresnos Tournament as the Falcons edged out the SaberCats for a tight 56-54 win. This time, they’ll play with a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs up for grabs.