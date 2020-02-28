Two women plead guilty to attempting to smuggle meth

Two women are facing life sentences for conspiring to import meth from Mexico.

According to a news release, Helen Garza, 43, of Rio Grande City, and Herminia Cantu-Garcia, 43, of Roma pleaded guilty today and Feb. 26, respectively.

The women admitted to planning to import the narcotics Dec. 4, 2019.

It was on that day Garza attempted to enter the United States through the Roma Port of Entry. Her vehicle was inspected, and authorities found hidden compartments within its tires.

Multiple bundles were discovered containing 50 kilograms of 99% pure meth, valued at approximately $170,000.

According to the release, Garza admitted to knowing there were drugs in the car.

Upon further investigation, Cantu-Garcia was revealed to have coordinated the drug trafficking with Garza and other individuals.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the pleas and has set sentencing for May 4 and 12 for Cantu-Garcia and Garza, respectively. Both women face up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million fine.

Garza and Cantu-Garcia will continue to remain in custody pending that hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina Pekkala is prosecuting the case.