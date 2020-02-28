Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) McAllen Rowe Marco Cisneros (10) and  Emiliano Ramirez (14) vie for rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) and Weslaco Vince Peralez (32) battle for a rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe Darren Mariquez (13) snags a rebound in front of Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) scrambles on the floor for a loose ball against McAllen Rowe Marco Cisneros (10) Patrick Tarbutton(4) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) slaps the ball away from Weslaco Leonard Smith (3) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) attempts a shot against McAllen Rowe Patrick Tarbutton (4) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe Darren Everage Jr. (32) on a drive to the basket against Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe Darren Everage Jr. (32) rebounds against Weslaco Vince Peralez (32) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe’s head coach Jose Yerba yells instructions to his players during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Flavio Bolanos (24) shoots over McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) strips the ball away from McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Rowe Darren Marquez (13) drives the lane as Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) trails on the play during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Vince Peralez(10) attempts a shot over McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) and Marco Cisneros (10) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Weslaco Vince Peralez (10) and McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) vie for a rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR