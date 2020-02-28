SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe runs past Weslaco 59-45 Delcia Lopez - February 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) McAllen Rowe Marco Cisneros (10) and Emiliano Ramirez (14) vie for rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) and Weslaco Vince Peralez (32) battle for a rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe Darren Mariquez (13) snags a rebound in front of Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) scrambles on the floor for a loose ball against McAllen Rowe Marco Cisneros (10) Patrick Tarbutton(4) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) slaps the ball away from Weslaco Leonard Smith (3) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) attempts a shot against McAllen Rowe Patrick Tarbutton (4) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe Darren Everage Jr. (32) on a drive to the basket against Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe Darren Everage Jr. (32) rebounds against Weslaco Vince Peralez (32) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe’s head coach Jose Yerba yells instructions to his players during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Flavio Bolanos (24) shoots over McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Joshua Rodriguez (10) strips the ball away from McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Rowe Darren Marquez (13) drives the lane as Weslaco Devin Ybarra (21) trails on the play during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Vince Peralez(10) attempts a shot over McAllen Rowe Louie Yerba (20) and Marco Cisneros (10) during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Weslaco Vince Peralez (10) and McAllen Rowe John Galan (35) vie for a rebound during a Class 6A area-round high school boys basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Feb.28,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Rowe takes down Weslaco High for spot in third round Courts in Schools brings legal experience to local students UTRGV announces steps toward school of podiatry Mr. Amigo, community celebrate on international bridge Details emerge in arrests of Sullivan city mayor, partner